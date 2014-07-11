JUST IN
My Budget: Gaurav Kapoor

The VJ and anchor says development of super-cities is a highlight of the Budget

Gaurav Kapoor

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?

The development of super-cities is a highlight, for sure. Current cities are choking, primarily because there aren't many lucrative opportunities outside these. Also, the need to build foreign investor confidence in the current administration seems a priority.


What could have been better?

Our agriculture sector needs the most help. And even though there are subsidies earmarked for them, it feels these don't trickle down to those who need it the most.
Gaurav Kapoor, VJ and anchor
First Published: Fri, July 11 2014. 00:02 IST

