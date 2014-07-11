My Budget: Prahlad Kakar

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?



The government's decision to increase the limit to Rs 2.5 lakh from the current Rs 2 lakh clearly stands out. The move is a populist one and will bring cheer to the middle class. However, the imposition of hidden taxes remains a problem.



An urgent overhaul of the was the need of the hour. Farmers should have been provided free water and electricity so that they become self sufficient and contribute to the growth process.



Prahlad Kakar, Ad film director