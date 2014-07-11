JUST IN
My Budget: Prasad Bidapa

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?
It seems a pro-growth Budget. It's good to see the seriousness about tackling unaccounted money. From a fashion point of view, the excise duty on ready-to-wear clothes has been reduced. Not everyone can afford designer wear, so that's positive as well.

What could have been better?
The lack of focus on education is a huge disappointment. You have Rs 200 crore for a Sardar Patel statue but only Rs 100 crore for the girl child. Also, there needs to be a uniform tourism policy for heritage sites like Hampi, Karnataka, better than the Taj Mahal.
