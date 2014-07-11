My Budget: Sanjna Kapoor

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?



I was glad to see schemes for the girl child and funds for start-ups, clean energy, organic farming, handloom and sports. Also, at least there is now some focus on the Northeast and Kashmir.



I am anxious about the river linking project and hope we don't overdo playing god. I am also concerned about the money set aside for memorials and about the proposed 100 smart cities. My worry is the lack of thought for creating art and cultural spaces in these new cities.

Sanjna Kapoor, Theatre personality and co-founder, Junoon