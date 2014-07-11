JUST IN
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » People
Business Standard

My Budget: Sanjna Kapoor

Business Standard 

Sanjna Kapoor

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?

I was glad to see schemes for the girl child and funds for start-ups, clean energy, organic farming, handloom and sports. Also, at least there is now some focus on the Northeast and Kashmir.


What could have been better?

I am anxious about the river linking project and hope we don't overdo playing god. I am also concerned about the money set aside for memorials and about the proposed 100 smart cities. My worry is the lack of thought for creating art and cultural spaces in these new cities.

Sanjna Kapoor, Theatre personality and co-founder, Junoon
First Published: Fri, July 11 2014. 00:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements