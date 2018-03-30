A week — a rather long one — has passed since the Observer broke how Facebook had failed to protect the data of tens of millions of its users, which was then used by British analytics firms Cambridge Analytica to micro-target voters in the US and UK elections.

The reverberations of this revelation were felt in India as well, with one Cambridge Analytica whistleblower revealing that the firm had worked with the Congress and another claiming that it had received funds from an anonymous US-based billionaire to discredit all challengers to Bharatiya Janata Party’s winning ...