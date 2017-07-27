Naomi Klein redux

No is Not Enough Defeating The New Shock Politics Naomi Klein Allen Lane 277 pages; £11.5 Naomi Klein was the most visible face of the botched 1990s anti-globalisation movement, and its most articulate voice. While the movement disintegrated after struggling to find a coherent message and direction, she has kept the fight going, mainly through her writings and public speaking. This is her fourth book — and the least original, mostly a rehash of her previous writings, especially her two bestsellers, No Logo (hailed as “the Das Kapital of the ...