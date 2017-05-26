Napa Valley: Tippling in wine country

I love going to wine growing regions across the world, even though wine tastings are really not my forte. For one, I refuse to spit out good wine. Consequently, I speedily lose my sense of judgement — and gain a mostly inappropriate sense of humour. Also, even after having waded through barrels upon barrels of wine over the years, the finer flavour notes — blackberry, floral, fruity, chocolate and more —continue to mystify and elude. So when I find myself back in Napa Valley, home to some of America’s finest vintages, I have little to no hope that I’ll ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?