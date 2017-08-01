Natural victims of development

The Vanishing India’s Wildlife Crisis Prerna Singh Bindra Penguin Random House; 320 pages; Rs 599 At a time when a national highway is being carved through the Corbett Tiger Reserve and prime tiger habitats of central India will be drowned by the proposed linking of the Ken and Betwa rivers, The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis by environmental journalist Prerna Singh Bindra examines the increasingly fraught relationship between economic development and conservation practices in India. Having served on the National Board for Wildlife from ...