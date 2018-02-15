'Nautanki Diaries' book review: Cartographer on a cycle

On the night before starting out on his cross-country solo cycle trip from Bengaluru to New Delhi, Dominic Franks turned up at the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, from which he had graduated more than a decade back and to which he had returned almost everyday to, in his own words, read, play badminton, drink and stretch.

Standing on the familiar campus, he recollected friends and made a litany of where they were now — mostly in the US, pursuing successful careers. “All the birds except one had flown the nest,” he writes, and then promised himself that he ...