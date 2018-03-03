'New Delhi Love Songs' review: How Creighton writes poems on city's streets

Cities and poetry have always been kindred souls: Sophocles’s Oedipus springs from Thebes, Homer’s Achaeans stare for a decade at the forbidding walls of Troy before penetrating them with their deceitful horse, Virgil’s Aeneas wanders around and fights wars before winning Rome and, in turn, inspires Joyce’s Dubliners.

Baudelaire’s flâneur finds 19th century Paris a fit subject for verse, and New Orleans and London, respectively, lend their landscapes to the imagination of T S Eliot’s narrators in “The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock” and ...