New rules regarding cattle trade are a mishmash of a legislation: Expert

Arun Prasanna Kumar explains why there isn't actually a ban on cattle slaughter

Since a notification came about in late May, the Centre has banned the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across the country. In states where beef is consumed, the new rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, have raked up the issue of politicisation of food. The new notification is likely to cut into the livelihood of cattle traders, besides affecting India's $13-billion leather industry. Arun Prasanna Kumar, visiting fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, tells Nikita Puri why there isn’t actually a ban on ...

