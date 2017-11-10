New wines in new bottles

Sula, the market leader in India in wine, has just launched Kadu (pronounced “Kaadu” — Kannada for forest), a sub-Rs 700 per bottle wine in four variants. What makes this new wine interesting is its positioning as “Wine for a Cause” — personified by the tiger on the label, the name itself, the tie-up with Bittu Sahgal’s Santuary Nature Foundation, and a commitment to donate Rs 5 per bottle sold to that Foundation. The wine is being produced by Sula at their unit in North Karnataka, and will initially be available only in that ...