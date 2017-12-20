Newly-wed Virat, Anushka meet PM Modi; invite him to tomorrow's reception

-
ALSO READSee Pics: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma tie the knot in Italy Virat-Anushka wedding pics: How Sabyasachi, social media made it special Twitter reacts with congratulatory messages for #VirushkaWEDDING Watch: Wedding bells are ringing? Anushka takes off to Italy with family Virat-Anushka wedding: When cricket romances Bollywood
-
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who got married recently, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently to invite him to their wedding reception to be held here.
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two with Modi. The two handed over to the Prime Minister what appeared to be an invite.
"Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding," the PMO said on Twitter.
The two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.
Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU