Newly-wed Virat, Anushka meet PM Modi; invite him to tomorrow's reception

Indian cricket captain and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who got married recently, on Wednesday met Prime Minister apparently to invite him to their wedding reception to be held here.



The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two with Modi. The two handed over to the Prime Minister what appeared to be an invite.



The two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.