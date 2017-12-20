JUST IN
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » News

Testimony of an Islamic State slave
Business Standard

Newly-wed Virat, Anushka meet PM Modi; invite him to tomorrow's reception

The Virat, Anushka were married in a private ceremony at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet PM Modi. Photo: PMO India twitter handle

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who got married recently, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently to invite him to their wedding reception to be held here.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two with Modi. The two handed over to the Prime Minister what appeared to be an invite.


"Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding," the PMO said on Twitter.

The two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.

First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 21:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements