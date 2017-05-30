Novel of utmost power

Book review of 'The Ministry of Utmost Happiness'

Book review of 'The Ministry of Utmost Happiness'

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness Arundhati Roy Penguin Random House 464 pages; Rs 599 In the same week that I began reading Arundhati Roy’s second novel, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, I came across an old interview between Gabriel Garcia Marquez and The Paris Review. He says, “It always amuses me that the biggest praise for my work comes for the imagination, while the truth is that there’s not a single line in all my work that does not have a basis in reality. The problem is that Caribbean reality resembles the wildest ...

Nilanjana S Roy