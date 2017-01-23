Now buy a helicopter for Rs 2.8 crore on Facebook

Someone in an NCR-based private Facebook group has put his 2009-model flying machine up for sale

Ever dreamed of flying around in your very own helicopter, getting to wherever you wish without having to deal with annoying traffic snarls and the equally irritating honking on NCR roads? Here's your chance. There is one on sale on Facebook.



Someone in a private group called has put up a 2009-model for sale. The flying machine has been priced at Rs 2.8 crore, negotiable. It is a six-seater that flies at a speed of 200-300 km an hour speed and gobbles up 60 litres of fuel per hour.



The seller has asked interested buyers to inbox him via Facebook.



Recently, introduced a new feature called Marketplace, which is unknown by many. Many users, however, have bought and sold things on through other means.



