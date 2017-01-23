Now buy a helicopter for Rs 2.8 crore on Facebook

Ever dreamed of flying around in your very own helicopter, getting to wherever you wish without having to deal with annoying traffic snarls and the equally irritating honking on NCR roads? Here's your chance. There is one on sale on Facebook.
Someone in a private Facebook group called Flats and Flatmates has put up a 2009-model helicopter for sale. The flying machine has been priced at Rs 2.8 crore, negotiable. It is a six-seater that flies at a speed of 200-300 km an hour speed and gobbles up 60 litres of fuel per hour.
The seller has asked interested buyers to inbox him via Facebook.
Recently, Facebook introduced a new feature called Marketplace, which is unknown by many. Many users, however, have bought and sold things on Facebook through other means.
Flats and Flatmates is a closed Facebook group for Gurgaon dwellers or those wanting to shift to Delhi NCR. According to the group's owners, this page is for all those who are looking for flats on rent without the hassle of paying any brokerage as well as for those looking for flatmates in Delhi NCR. This group has 65,131 members so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU