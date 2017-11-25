NWBCT: Nagaland's trust is working to prevent killing of Amur Falcon

It was October 2012. A team of conservationists visited a remote dam in Nagaland to study the migration behaviour of a bird of prey, the Amur Falcon, which roosts here for a month every year as it makes its way from its breeding grounds in Mongolia to Africa. When they reached the Doyang reservoir in Wokha district of Nagaland, they found that the birds were being massacred en masse.

Trees on the banks of the reservoir were covered in nets that trapped them by thousands. The air was thick with the smell of their meat being smoked. Local tribes who have a long tradition of hunting (not ...