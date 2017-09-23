On a wing and a message

Kabir Shakya reacts sharply if your refer to his band, Dhamma Wings, as India’s first Dalit rock band. “We don’t see ourselves as Dalits. I am not Dalit — I am a convert to Buddhism,” he says. “And what is Dalit? We have Marathas and Brahmins, too, in our band. We sing about harmony, peace and equality. We speak of ‘India First’ in our songs. They always tag me with people of other mentalities.” Just under 30, Mumbai boy Shakya was drawn towards rock and western styles of music because those had a wide reach among a generation ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?