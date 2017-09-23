On a wing and a message

Kabir Shakya reacts sharply if your refer to his band, Dhamma Wings, as India’s first Dalit rock band. “We don’t see ourselves as Dalits. I am not Dalit — I am a convert to Buddhism,” he says. “And what is Dalit? We have Marathas and Brahmins, too, in our band. We sing about harmony, peace and equality. We speak of ‘India First’ in our songs. They always tag me with people of other mentalities.” Just under 30, Mumbai boy Shakya was drawn towards rock and western styles of music because those had a wide reach among a generation ...