On the roof of Europe

Switzerland's stunning mountains, green meadows are best meandered through

I blink as we emerge from an icy tunnel into the blinding light outside. Have I accidentally ingested one of those psychotropic fungi I keep warning my teenagers about? In front of us, cavorting against the snowy backdrop of Jungfrau is a buxom beauty in a green chiffon sari. She billows Bollywood-style in the wind and screeches when an errant snowball hits her bare back. Then, she stumbles in the snow and holds the rails on the edge of the mountain for support. “This is too slippery,” she tells her companion, who’s photographing her every move. “Let’s go ...

Geetanjali Krishna