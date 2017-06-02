One eye on his legacy

Nature of media has dramatically changed gradually, offering all sides a platform to voice views

Nature of media has dramatically changed gradually, offering all sides a platform to voice views

When a photo of actor Akshay Kumar meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month was circulated on social media, Rohit Chopra, associate professor at Santa Clara University, who runs the popular Twitter handle “India Explained”, tweeted: “Kind of cute how Twinkle Khanna writes ‘progressive’ fluff pieces in ToI while Akshayji dances with Pogrom Modi. Indian elites in nutshell.” In response, Khanna wrote on Twitter: “Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls ‘progressive’ pieces fluff and believes that marriage means ...

Vikram Johri