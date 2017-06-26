Pakistan's human face

REPORTING PAKISTAN Meena Menon Penguin 384 pages; Rs 599 Meena Menon, a former deputy editor at The Hindu, is one of the few Indian journalists to have reported from Pakistan. She was based out of Islamabad from August 2013 to May 2014 before being inexplicably expelled from that country. In Reporting Pakistan, Ms Menon captures the dual nature of that country’s polity and society: On the one hand, deep similarities with India in terms of culture and social milieu and, on the other, grievous animosity bolstered by the Pakistan Army’s nefarious ...