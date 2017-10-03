Partition, blow by blow

PARTITION The Story of Indian Independence and the Creation of Partition in 1947 Barney White-Spunner Simon & Schuster 432 pages; Rs 699 Barney White-Spunner’s study on Partition may not satisfy professional historians or other scholars of modern Indian history because he presents this seminal tragedy from the viewpoint of his army background. He has chosen a month-by-month narrative of the events of 1947 (from January to December) set against the backdrop of 90 years of Indian history beginning with 1857 Revolt, the turmoil that haunted the sense of ...