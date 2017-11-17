Power and abuse

Robert Mugabe, one of Africa’s most tenacious dictators, is finally out. Mugabe stormed into power in Zimbabwe in 1980, interestingly just a year after another powerful man in the news for all the wrong reasons today, Harvey Weinstein, began building his empire with Miramax.

Weinstein is out too, buried under a heap of harassment and assault charges and his incarceration has helped bring down many more. Abuse of power is an eons-old occupational hazard and yet there are very few who do not fall prey to its wiles. There are several instances in mythology where the ...