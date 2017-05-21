Power can make leaders more sensitive

I’ve long heard the old warning about leaders who rise too high. “ tends to corrupt, and absolute corrupts absolutely,” Lord Acton once said.

But recent psychological research upends this adage. Sure, in the wrong hands can be dangerous. It turns out, however, that does not always lead to bad behaviour — and can actually make leaders more sensitive to the needs of others. Several studies suggest ways to encourage positive

Some psychologists separate power, defined as the control of valued resources, into two concepts: perceived as freedom, and perceived as responsibility. How you view can affect how you use it.

When you see as a source of freedom, you are likely to use it to serve yourself, selfishly. But when you see it as responsibility, you tend to be selfless.

Who you are — your character and cultural background — affects your approach to But contextual clues about how should be used can be surprisingly effective in altering leadership behaviour.

For example, according to one survey, published last year in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, people generally had the notion that those with should act more ethically than those without but in truth act less ethically. And when people reflected on how they felt was actually used — that is, unethically — obtaining a sense of themselves made them more likely to cheat in a dice game. But when they thought about how they felt it should be used — ethically — made them less likely to cheat.

A separate study found that awareness of the good behaviour of others can improve the behaviour of those with In that research, published in The Leadership Quarterly, students assigned to lead a group behaved less selfishly when told that other leaders had been unselfish.

A heightened sense of accountability can also keep in check. A study in Social Psychological and Personality Science found that making people feel powerful increased their clarity and compassion when they had to lay off an employee in a hypothetical situation, but only when they knew they had to explain their lay-off approach to others.

Merely shifting leaders’ focus to the experiences of others can lead them to use in more thoughtful ways. In a forthcoming study in the British Journal of Social Psychology, researchers had undergraduates write about something that had happened to them or to someone they knew. Then the students evaluated their peers in a product-naming task, and some of them were given the to help determine a winner. The researchers found that people with that were more concerned about the peers they were evaluating than were those without it — but only if they’d first been asked to recount another’s experience.

“Any policy, any values, any organisational climate that draws attention to those lower in should do the trick,” said Annika Scholl, a psychologist at the Leibniz-Institut für Wissensmedien, in Tübingen, Germany, and the lead author of the study.

© 2017 New York Times Service