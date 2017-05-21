Power can make leaders more sensitive

I’ve long heard the old warning about leaders who rise too high. “Power
tends to corrupt, and absolute power
corrupts absolutely,” Lord Acton once said.
But recent psychological research upends this adage. Sure, power
in the wrong hands can be dangerous. It turns out, however, that power
does not always lead to bad behaviour — and can actually make leaders more sensitive to the needs of others. Several studies suggest ways to encourage positive power.
Some psychologists separate power, defined as the control of valued resources, into two concepts: power
perceived as freedom, and power
perceived as responsibility. How you view power
can affect how you use it.
When you see power
as a source of freedom, you are likely to use it to serve yourself, selfishly. But when you see it as responsibility, you tend to be selfless.
Who you are — your character and cultural background — affects your approach to power.
But contextual clues about how power
should be used can be surprisingly effective in altering leadership behaviour.
For example, according to one survey, published last year in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin
, people generally had the notion that those with power
should act more ethically than those without but in truth act less ethically. And when people reflected on how they felt power
was actually used — that is, unethically — obtaining a sense of power
themselves made them more likely to cheat in a dice game. But when they thought about how they felt it should be used — ethically — power
made them less likely to cheat.
A separate study found that awareness of the good behaviour of others can improve the behaviour of those with power.
In that research, published in The Leadership Quarterly
, students assigned to lead a group behaved less selfishly when told that other leaders had been unselfish.
A heightened sense of accountability can also keep power
in check. A study in Social Psychological and Personality Science
found that making people feel powerful increased their clarity and compassion when they had to lay off an employee in a hypothetical situation, but only when they knew they had to explain their lay-off approach to others.
Merely shifting leaders’ focus to the experiences of others can lead them to use power
in more thoughtful ways. In a forthcoming study in the British Journal of Social Psychology
, researchers had undergraduates write about something that had happened to them or to someone they knew. Then the students evaluated their peers in a product-naming task, and some of them were given the power
to help determine a winner. The researchers found that people with that power
were more concerned about the peers they were evaluating than were those without it — but only if they’d first been asked to recount another’s experience.
“Any policy, any values, any organisational climate that draws attention to those lower in power
should do the trick,” said Annika Scholl, a psychologist at the Leibniz-Institut für Wissensmedien, in Tübingen, Germany, and the lead author of the study.
© 2017 New York Times News Service
