Public servants

Koratala Siva is a strict believer in mixing formula with a message: very nearly Telugu cinema’s Ken Loach with the aesthetic sensibility of Michael Bay. Sometimes it works, like in Srimanthudu, which was about rich people adopting a village and developing it; sometimes it is merely cute, like his making the protagonist in Janatha Garage an eco warrior.

But the heavy-handed message in his latest movie, Bharat Ane Nenu, is scarcely credible. The eponymous hero (Mahesh Babu in a restrained performance) gets thrown into the viper pit of chief ministership (of a united Andhra) after ...