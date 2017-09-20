Queenly activism in Saudi Arabia

Daring to Drive The Young Saudi Woman Who Stood Up to a Kingdom of Men Manal al-Sharif Simon & Schuster 289 pages; Rs 599 Queens don’t drive. That’s what Saudi men tell women. And those women who have the courage to respond do so by posting pictures of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth driving her Jaguar, saying, “Real queens drive their own cars.” Or, by mocking this misplaced title of “queen” by describing Saudi Arabia as “the kingdom of one king and millions of queens”. But what happens when one of these Saudi ...