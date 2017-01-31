Raees and Kaabil give Bollywood its best January in years

Combined with Dec 2016 release Dangal, the three movies raked in Rs 300 cr business in Jan

Shah Rukh Khan playing a gangster and Hrithik Roshan as a vengeful husband seem to have given Bollywood exactly the January it would have hoped for. Khan’s Raees and Roshan’s Kaabil both released on Wednesday, 25 January — in a bid to take advantage of the extended weekend, with Republic Day falling on a Thursday. The trick seems to have worked. While Rajiv Dholakia-directed Raees raked in Rs 93.2 crore, Kaabil, made by Sanjay Gupta, earned about Rs 55 crore till Sunday. After a somewhat tepid 2016, in which big-budget films such as ...

Urvi Malvania