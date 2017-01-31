You are here: Home » Beyond Business » News

Nilanjana S Roy: The reading life
Business Standard

Raees and Kaabil give Bollywood its best January in years

Combined with Dec 2016 release Dangal, the three movies raked in Rs 300 cr business in Jan

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

Shah Rukh Khan playing a gangster and Hrithik Roshan as a vengeful husband seem to have given Bollywood exactly the January it would have hoped for.  Khan’s Raees and Roshan’s Kaabil both released on Wednesday, 25 January — in a bid to take advantage of the extended weekend, with Republic Day falling on a Thursday. The trick seems to have worked.  While Rajiv Dholakia-directed Raees raked in Rs 93.2 crore, Kaabil, made by Sanjay Gupta, earned about Rs 55 crore till Sunday. After a somewhat tepid 2016, in which big-budget films such as ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Raees and Kaabil give Bollywood its best January in years

Combined with Dec 2016 release Dangal, the three movies raked in Rs 300 cr business in Jan

Combined with Dec 2016 release Dangal, the three movies raked in Rs 300 cr business in Jan Shah Rukh Khan playing a gangster and Hrithik Roshan as a vengeful husband seem to have given Bollywood exactly the January it would have hoped for.  Khan’s Raees and Roshan’s Kaabil both released on Wednesday, 25 January — in a bid to take advantage of the extended weekend, with Republic Day falling on a Thursday. The trick seems to have worked.  While Rajiv Dholakia-directed Raees raked in Rs 93.2 crore, Kaabil, made by Sanjay Gupta, earned about Rs 55 crore till Sunday. After a somewhat tepid 2016, in which big-budget films such as ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Raees and Kaabil give Bollywood its best January in years

Combined with Dec 2016 release Dangal, the three movies raked in Rs 300 cr business in Jan

Shah Rukh Khan playing a gangster and Hrithik Roshan as a vengeful husband seem to have given Bollywood exactly the January it would have hoped for.  Khan’s Raees and Roshan’s Kaabil both released on Wednesday, 25 January — in a bid to take advantage of the extended weekend, with Republic Day falling on a Thursday. The trick seems to have worked.  While Rajiv Dholakia-directed Raees raked in Rs 93.2 crore, Kaabil, made by Sanjay Gupta, earned about Rs 55 crore till Sunday. After a somewhat tepid 2016, in which big-budget films such as ...

image
Business Standard
177 22