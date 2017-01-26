TRENDING ON BS
Raees beats Kaabil at box office on opening day

Raees and Kaabil have collected Rs 20 and 8 crore respectively

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Looks like Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' could not prove its capability before Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees,' at least the first day Box-Office collection says so.

The Rahul Dholakia directed flick earned Rs 20.42 crores on its very first day, whereas, Box Office India says that the Sanjay Gupta directorial collected just 7.75-8 crore nett on day one.

This shows, the long-drawn clash between the two flicks turned out to be a very one-sided affair on the opening day.

However, Hrithik does know how to be a sport; his tweet seems so.

On Wednesday morning, the 43-year-old actor tweeted to SRK, addressing him to the former's mentor.

"Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor I'm sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil.

