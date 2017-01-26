Raees beats Kaabil at box office on opening day

Looks like Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' could not prove its capability before Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees,' at least the first day Box-Office collection says so.

The Rahul Dholakia directed flick earned Rs 20.42 crores on its very first day, whereas, Box Office says that the Sanjay Gupta directorial collected just 7.75-8 crore nett on day one.

This shows, the long-drawn clash between the two flicks turned out to be a very one-sided affair on the opening day.

However, Hrithik does know how to be a sport; his tweet seems so.

On Wednesday morning, the 43-year-old actor tweeted to SRK, addressing him to the former's mentor.

"Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor I'm sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil.