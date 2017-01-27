'Raees', 'Kaabil' witness big hike on second day

superstar Shah Rukh Khans "Raees" and actor Hrithik Roshans "Kaabil" witnessed a big hike in their box office collections on the second day of their release. Both the films released on Wednesday.

"Raees", which also stars and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, collected Rs 26.30 crore on Thursday, read a statement from the makers.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial, which collected Rs 20.42 crore on its opening day, is expected to get a "fabulous" total in its five-day long opening weekend, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"'Raees' is phenomenal on day two. All set to pack a fabulous total in its five-day weekend. Wednesday Rs 20.42 crore, Thursday Rs 26.30 crore. Total: Rs 46.72 crore. India business," Adarsh tweeted on Friday.

Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, "Raees" touches upon how the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger.

"Kaabil", on other hand, witnessed a jump in its collection on second day. The film, which minted Rs 10.43 crore on first day, managed to rake in Rs 18.67 crore on its second day, said the makers.

It features Hrithik and Yami Gautam as a visually impaired couple.