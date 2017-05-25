Rajinikanth's next film is a sequel to 'Kabali', titled 'Kaala Karikalan'

Late Mumbai don Haji Mastan's foster son alleged that the plot based on his father's life

Late Mumbai don Haji Mastan's foster son alleged that the plot based on his father's life

Tamil 'superstar' Rajinikanth's next venture, produced by his son-in-law and actor Dhanush, has been titled 'Kaala Karikalan'.



's Films Pvt. LTD. Is producing the film, touted to be the sequel of Rajinikanth's 2016 'Kabali,' a release said.



'Kabali' director Pa. Ranjith is directing the actor in 'Kaala Karikalan' also and his favourite musician Santhosh Narayanan is composing the tunes for the film which is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.



The film had earlier courted controversy with the adopted son of Mumbai don late Haji Mastan alleging the plot was based on his father's life.



The makers had however denied it.

Press Trust of India