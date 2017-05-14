Rajinikanth's next film not based on Haji Mastan, clarify makers

Megastar Rajinikanth's next yet untitled Tamil project is not based on the life of Mumbai's late underworld don Haji Mastan, makers have clarified.

In a statement, the makers said: "The film is not based on the life of It's not even a biopic. It's just a fictional story set in Mumbai."

The film marks the reunion of "Kabali" director with

It was widely reported that the 66-year-old star will play the don, who lived in Mumbai between 1926 and 1994, in the film which will roll from next week.

On Saturday, Sundar Shaekhar, who claims to be the son of Haji Mastan, sent a legal notice to Rajinikanth, requesting him to not portray his father as a "smuggler and don".

"You are depicting my godfather and a well-known national political leader as a 'smuggler and underworld don', which are highly unacceptable and I strongly oppose such misrepresentation of my godfather," Sundar said in the notice.

To be produced by Dhanush, the film will have music by

The makers are currently recreating the popular slum in the city.

"On a budget close to Rs 5 crore, set is currently being constructed in Chennai and predominant portion of the film will be shot there," a source from the film's unit told IANS.