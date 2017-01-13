Rapping with Keynes

On YouTube, two guys walk up to a conspicuously well-dressed receptionist at the front desk of a hotel, and get greeted differently. “Lord Keynes! Welcome, sir. It’s a pleasure,” the girl exclaims, dispenses a smile, and nods her head, knowingly. After taking in the view of John Maynard Keynes, who looks magnificent in his evening dress, to say nothing of his well-parted moustache and glistening hair, the girl asks, dotingly, “Your agenda?” “That won’t be necessary,” replies Keynes, “I am the agenda.” The woman laughs and tosses ...