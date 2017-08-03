Reporting the RTI stuff

Journalism through RTI Information, Investigation, Impact Shyamlal Yadav Sage 220 pages; Rs 795 It was a small 300-word story that first appeared on the India Today website in December 2008 and then in the magazine in January 2009. It said: “5.91 crore LIC policies discontinued in seven years”. The story was based on a Right to Information or RTI application filed by Shyamlal Yadav, then with India Today. Life Insurance Corporation did not share how much money it gained as a result of these lapsed policies. However, within a month of the story, LIC ...