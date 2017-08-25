Right to Privacy… and a laugh for our rights

A day after the rightful euphoria over the Supreme Court upholding the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right, it might be a good time to sober down a little and think back on the Emergency, arguably the greatest attack on citizens’ right in our country since Independence. The suspension of civic rights in the 21-month period between 25 June 1975 and 21 March 1977 cast its long shadow even on the not-too-real world of Hindi cinema, with actors, singers and films running into troubled waters. This year’s Madhur Bhandarkar’s insipid Indu Sarkar has reopened the discussion ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?