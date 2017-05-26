Roger Moore: The gentleman Bond

He may not be remembered as best Bond, he would be the one with the best looks and the most charm

Calling a film series that has run 55 years with 24 entries from one production house alone — the 25th is in the making — and a couple more from others, with more than $7 billion in ticket sales, less than overwhelming would surely be heresy, but I am afraid that is what the James Bond cinematic oeuvre is for me. They all run to a set formula, which is what makes them a franchise. The plots are predictable as are the dénouements. The acting is minimal, as is any impact on filmcraft. Glitzy girls or grand gizmos can do only so much and begin to pale ...

Shreekant Sambrani