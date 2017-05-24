Sachin: A Billion Dreams set for release on May 26: A curtain-raiser

Sachin Tendulkar's biographical drama titled 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is all set to turn the theatres into cricket stadiums on May 26. Needless to say, every Indian is fervently waiting for the release of this docu-drama. The film is based on the life of Indian cricket legend The film features Tendulkar's cricket and personal life, as well as reveals few clandestine aspects of his life.

is a biographical flick written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions. A R Rahman has composed the music for the film.

The movie is expected to receive rave reviews from all corners considering the colossal number of fans that ‘Master Blaster’ has.

The movie is featuring the Master Blaster as himself, his son Arjun Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virender Sehwag among others. The film is shot in Hindi, Marathi and English languages. The film will also be released in Tamil and Telugu. The film has been declared tax free in Odisha, Kerala and Chhattisgarh. Odisha Finance Minister Shashi Bhushan Behera said entertainment tax for the movie has been waived throughout the state as the cricket legend is a source of inspiration for the youth.

The trailer suggests that the biopic will narrate the story of a Mumbai boy who became a cricket prodigy. The movie follows crescendos of Tendulkar’s life- ranging from his determinations as a child, his superstitions, love life to his last bow for the Indian national cricket team. Though it is not a commercial movie, yet the movie is expected to do a stupendous job at the box office.

The movie features real footage, including clips from Sachin’s matches and interviews with colleagues, family and present day cricketers including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Tendulkar made his debut for India aged just 16 in 1989 and broke almost every batting record possible before retiring from professional cricket in 2013. He published his autobiography in 2014.

According to a report on Koimoi website, the movie will be released in 1,150-1,200 screens. This film is releasing at the time of Ramzan. Celebrities including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have wished the cricketer on social media.