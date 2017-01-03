Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar join hands for 2018 film

A big-ticket entertainer is in the making, as superstar Salman Khan, and filmmaker are coming together for a movie slated to release in 2018.

The trio took to their social media accounts to make one the first biggest announcements of the New Year.

The yet untitled project will be produced by Salman and Karan, while Akshay will star in the lead role.

"Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF," the 51-year-old star tweeted.





The "Sultan" actor will be producing the movie under his banner Films (SKF).

The post was accompanied by a black and white picture of the three.





Coming together for a produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aOyfZS4p94 — (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2017 "Coming together for a produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018," Akshay (49), posted.

Karan, who has previously worked with Salman in his debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," said he is "supremely excited" about the movie to be directed by Anurag Singh.





Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film!!! pic.twitter.com/Q2dgM8yEvG — (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017 "Supremely excited to co-produce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...Releasing 2018!

"Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film!!!," he wrote.