Satish Gujral returns to public eye after decades with a monumental work

On September 22, last year, Raseel Gujral completed three decades in design. “Some two weeks before that, my father told me I would be shocked by something he had done. Now, I am so used to being shocked by him that his words weren’t really a surprise,” she says.

But what Satish Gujral showed her was nothing less than a revelation — a maquette of Trinity, which would go on to become an exquisite 8.5-ft-tall bronze sculpture, weighing nearly a tonne. “I have a small 12-inch single figure. But to see it being translated to that scale and monumentality was ...