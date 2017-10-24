Satya Nadella's word file

Hit Refresh The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone Satya Nadella HarperCollins 272 pages; Rs 599 Microsoft founder Bill Gates is a tough act to follow, as much for other Valley tech entrepreneurs as for professionals who have succeeded him in his own company. Satya Nadella was made Microsoft CEO in February 2014, a move that surprised most insiders, including him. One reason for the surprise could be that Mr Nadella’s personality is in stark contrast to his predecessor, Steve Ballmer. As ...