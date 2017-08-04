Self-harm on social media

Blue Whale, which is being linked to a death in India, is believed to be a social media group encouraging young people to kill themselves. It’s thought that a group administrator assigns daily tasks to members, which they have to complete over 50 days. The tasks include self-harming, watching horror movies and waking up at unusual hours, but these gradually get more extreme. On the 50th day, Blue Whale reportedly instructs the youngsters to commit suicide. Maria Korolov, editor of technology site Hypergrid Business, explains: “These (tasks) are social media ...