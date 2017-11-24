Seriously funny new TV shows: American Vandal and SMILF

Last year, I watched American gymnast Simone Biles in action at the Rio Olympics with bated breath. Her signature move of double layout with a half-twist and blind landing left me speechless.

The same awestruck feeling washed over me when I binge-watched the Nextflix mockumentary series American Vandal. The series is ostensibly about the aftermath of a high school prank in California's Oceanside that left 27 faculty cars spray-painted with images of male genitalia. Creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda came up with a script with backflips so exquisite they could do Biles proud. ...