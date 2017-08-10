Shadow play in the Himalayas

Shadow States India, China and the Himalayas, 1910-1962 Berenice Guyot-Rechard Cambridge University Press 321 pages; Rs 550 Seventy years after independence, Indian policymakers continue fumbling ineptly in administering our frontiers, resulting in unabated tensions in strategic border states like Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Manipur and Nagaland. Now here is a book with lessons for our mandarins: A detailed account of how newly-independent India — administratively inexperienced, resource-starved and preoccupied with problems with Pakistan over J&K — established ...