Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association membership

The 51-year-old star is currently busy promoting his upcoming film "Jab Harry Met Sejal", in which he plays the tourist guide.



Shah Rukh, who was in Jaipur to promote the movie, took a detour and visited Jodhpur to receive the honour.The actor received a traditional Jodhpuri welcome from the tourist guides with a Rajasthani pagdi as he landed in the blue city.The Jodhpur Guide Association felicitated Shah Rukh with a membership and badge as a token to mark the association."I am thankful to the Jodhpur Guides' Association for inviting and conferring me with an"It was my desire to visit Jodhpur and it is for the first time that I am playing the role of a guide in a film. I have tried to imbibe the intricacies of a guide. I hope I have come close to what you all do in real life," Shah Rukh said in a statement.The Jodhpur Guide Association is a 148 member body consisting of tourist guides from the city.Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, "Jab Harry met Sejal" is set to release on August 4.

