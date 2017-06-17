TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » News

TV, fridge, smartphone, gold coin: List of what gets expensive after GST
Business Standard

Singer Katy Perry rules Twitter with 100 million followers

Perry becomes the first person to reach 100 million Twitter followers

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Katy Perry, Singer
Photo: Twitter (@katyperry)

Singer Katy Perry has become the first person to score 100 million followers on Twitter, making her the most-followed user on the platform.

The microblogging website's official account congratulated the pop diva by posting, "Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."



Perry followed up with a tweet, writing, "Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty."

The 32-year-old singer posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets.

Justin Bieber is in the second spot with 96.7 million followers, while Barack Obama with 90.8 million followers, Taylor Swift with 85.1 million followers and Rihanna with 74.1 million followers are in third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Singer Katy Perry rules Twitter with 100 million followers

Perry becomes the first person to reach 100 million Twitter followers

Perry becomes the first person to reach 100 million Twitter followers Singer Katy Perry has become the first person to score 100 million followers on Twitter, making her the most-followed user on the platform.

The microblogging website's official account congratulated the pop diva by posting, "Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."

Perry followed up with a tweet, writing, "Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty."

The 32-year-old singer posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets.

Justin Bieber is in the second spot with 96.7 million followers, while Barack Obama with 90.8 million followers, Taylor Swift with 85.1 million followers and Rihanna with 74.1 million followers are in third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.




 image
Business Standard
177 22

Singer Katy Perry rules Twitter with 100 million followers

Perry becomes the first person to reach 100 million Twitter followers

Singer Katy Perry has become the first person to score 100 million followers on Twitter, making her the most-followed user on the platform.

The microblogging website's official account congratulated the pop diva by posting, "Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."

Perry followed up with a tweet, writing, "Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty."

The 32-year-old singer posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets.

Justin Bieber is in the second spot with 96.7 million followers, while Barack Obama with 90.8 million followers, Taylor Swift with 85.1 million followers and Rihanna with 74.1 million followers are in third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.




image
Business Standard
177 22