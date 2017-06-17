Singer Katy Perry rules Twitter with 100 million followers

Perry becomes the first person to reach 100 million Twitter followers

Singer has become the first person to score 100 million on Twitter, making her the most-followed user on the platform.



The microblogging website's official account congratulated the pop diva by posting, "Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."



Perry followed up with a tweet, writing, "Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty."



The 32-year-old singer posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets.



Justin Bieber is in the second spot with 96.7 million followers, while Barack Obama with 90.8 million followers, Taylor Swift with 85.1 million and Rihanna with 74.1 million are in third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.











Press Trust of India