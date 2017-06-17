Singer Katy Perry rules Twitter with 100 million followers

-
ALSO READWhen Donald Trump's tweets are angry, the mood of his followers darkens Honoured to get 27 mn Twitter followers, says Amitabh Bachchan Twitter now filters Direct Messages from unknown followers Hollywood slams Donald Trump for revoking transgender bathroom rules Women's march: Protests erupt across globe on Trump's Day 1 as President
-
Singer Katy Perry has become the first person to score 100 million followers on Twitter, making her the most-followed user on the platform.
The microblogging website's official account congratulated the pop diva by posting, "Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."
Perry followed up with a tweet, writing, "Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty."
The 32-year-old singer posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets.
Justin Bieber is in the second spot with 96.7 million followers, while Barack Obama with 90.8 million followers, Taylor Swift with 85.1 million followers and Rihanna with 74.1 million followers are in third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
Today, we #WITNESS history.— Twitter (@Twitter) June 16, 2017
Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty pic.twitter.com/41aJyPTtZ2
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU