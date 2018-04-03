'Skin in the Game' book review: The risk-reward philosophy

Skin in the game Hidden asymmetries in daily life Nassim Nicholas Taleb Allen Lane 279 pages; Rs 699 Most people see the world as it is and believe what they see. It takes a special class of people to arrive at insights not apparent to ordinary minds. Nassim Nicholas Taleb belongs to that rare rank of thinkers who can illumine any subject they choose to focus on.

In The Black Swan, he told us about low-probability but high-impact events that we ignore at our own peril. It is such events that alter the course of history. Being impossible to foresee, they make a ...