Slippery slope

Kalanick's resignation ends an exciting, even if fraught, era that revolutionised ride hailing

The resignation of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick brings to a close an exciting, if fraught, era in the company that revolutionised ride hailing. So strong is the company’s influence that the word “Uber” has become a buzzword for any on-demand service, from tutors to doctors, that the internet economy readily allows. Kalanick was not an easy person to work with, as media accounts leading up to his resignation amply demonstrated. Most infamously, he got his India team to probe the truth of the rape claim filed by a passenger against an Uber driver in 2015. There have ...

Vikram Johri