Snippets: Mobile biometric pay

Size of the opportunity has been boosted by the greater availability of fingerprint sensors

Size of the opportunity has been boosted by the greater availability of fingerprint sensors

A new study by Juniper Research has found that the number of mobile payments authenticated by biometrics will rise to nearly two billion this year, up from just over 600 million in 2016. The new research, Mobile Payment Security: Biometric Authentication & Tokenisation 2017-2021, found that while Apple Pay had provided the catalyst for initial growth, other leading wallets including Android Pay and Samsung Pay were increasingly offering biometric solutions for authentication. Furthermore, the size of the opportunity has been boosted by the greater availability of fingerprint sensors. ...

Business Standard