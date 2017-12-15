So long, the idealist

A few days ago, I was mauled on one of the news channels. I was defending the organisation I work for and the interviewer was uninterested.

The exchange was nasty in the way that viewers of such media — and I am no longer among them — will know. A while later, one of the network’s reporters came up to me. “Why did you go on?” the individual asked, and gave me a set of rules of what to not do when given an invitation to the news channels (Rule No 1: never go on live). Clearly, the individual was concerned that the organisation she worked for was ...