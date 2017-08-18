Sons and fathers

One of the oldest business families in the country is battling a familiar battle, a father raging against the injustices of his son, while the son rails against his father for abuse of authority. Vijaypat Singhania has said that handing over the reins of Raymond to his son, Gautam Hari Singhania, was the “biggest mistake”. And the son has in turn accused the father of manipulating the media. This is not the only father-son duel that is playing out in public, nor is it as many have declared, a modern-day malaise; the troubled relationship between a patriarch and his ...