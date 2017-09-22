Sony A1 OLED gives unparalleled viewing experience

Back in 2008, Sony had tried its hand in the OLED segment with an 11-inch model. Now, less than a decade later, it’s back with a bang. The A1 OLED series, with a 65-inch and a 55-inch option, has more than enough space to squeeze in 4,000 pixels. Add to this Sony’s most powerful picture processor, woofer speakers, and a built-in sub-woofer, and a beauty is born, unparalleled. Of course, something that’s so close to a work of art is going to be expensive — priced between Rs 3.6 lakh and Rs 4.6 lakh — especially if it is also such a marvellous piece of design ...