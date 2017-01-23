South Asia's zero-sum war

This book follows one Myra MacDonald has written on the Indo-Pak conflict over the Siachen glacier

DEFEAT IS AN ORPHAN How Pakistan Lost the Great South Asian War Myra MacDonald Hurst & Co, London, 2017 313 pages; Rs 599 The author, Myra MacDonald, who served in India as a Reuters correspondent from 2000, has written extensively on South Asian affairs. This book follows one she has written on the Indo-Pak conflict over the Siachen glacier. This book is a good account of the numerous assaults that Pakistan has mounted on the Indian state, starting with the Kashmir infiltrations in 1947 and culminating with the most recent attacks in Gurdaspur, Pathankot ...

Talmiz Ahmad